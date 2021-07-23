Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.86% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $209,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

