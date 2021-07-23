Bamco Inc. NY Has $253.32 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $253,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,693 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,163 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,553. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.