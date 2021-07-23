Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 14,299 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $462,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,966. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,542.92 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.