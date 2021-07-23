Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 449,153 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $163,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Schrödinger by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.85. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.08. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.15 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,183,494 in the last ninety days.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

