Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

BANC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 385,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

