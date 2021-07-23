BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head to Head Review

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BancFirst and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $464.34 million 3.87 $99.59 million $3.00 18.29 Meridian $149.57 million 1.03 $26.44 million $4.27 5.87

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BancFirst and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.18%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BancFirst pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 37.09% 13.75% 1.50% Meridian 19.70% 25.14% 2.00%

Summary

BancFirst beats Meridian on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

