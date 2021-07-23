Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

