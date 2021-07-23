BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BXS stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

