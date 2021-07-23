Bank of America Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Neutral”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMC. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

