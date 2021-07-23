Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

