Bank of Montreal Can Buys 396 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.60 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76.

