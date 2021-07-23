Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,102 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Radware were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth $233,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

RDWR stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

