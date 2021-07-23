Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,968 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 98,078 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,176. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

