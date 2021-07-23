Bank of Montreal Can Sells 759 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 137,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLRX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $926.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.