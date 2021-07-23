Bank of Montreal Can Takes $27,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47.

