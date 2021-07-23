Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 263 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS opened at $302.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $325.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

