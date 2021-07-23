Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

