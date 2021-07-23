Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

