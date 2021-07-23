Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNLC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $316.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.