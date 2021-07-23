Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,957 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 999,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 399,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.12 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.