Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,662 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

