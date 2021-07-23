Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $184,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.