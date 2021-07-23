Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,805 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 195,105 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

