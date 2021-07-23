Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 6,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,578. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

