BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

BankUnited stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

