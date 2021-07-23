Barclays Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.71.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

