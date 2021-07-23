Barclays Increases Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 240

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 182.86 ($2.39).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 187.45 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.68. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total value of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

