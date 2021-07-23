Barclays PLC Buys 26,768 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBIO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.39 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

