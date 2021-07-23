Barclays PLC Buys 515 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Transcat worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.