Barclays PLC Buys 6,308 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MG. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mistras Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $938,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MG opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

