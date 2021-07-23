Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of FONAR worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FONAR by 68.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter worth $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FONAR by 35.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

FONR stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.03.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

