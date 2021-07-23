Barclays PLC Has $266,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 475.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

