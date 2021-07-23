Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

