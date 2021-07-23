Barclays PLC Sells 131,970 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,970 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,814,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

