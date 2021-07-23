Barclays Raises AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 380

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.
AJB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.25 ($4.98).
LON AJB opened at GBX 427.11 ($5.58) on Friday. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.02.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
