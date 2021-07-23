Barclays Raises AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 380

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

AJB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.25 ($4.98).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON AJB opened at GBX 427.11 ($5.58) on Friday. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.02.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07). Also, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.