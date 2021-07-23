Barclays Raises Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

