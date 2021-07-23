Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 496.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

