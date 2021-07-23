Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the lowest is $29.81 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $123.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

BBDC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 4,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,582. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $505.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

