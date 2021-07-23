Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,775 shares during the period. Barnes & Noble Education makes up about 3.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 665,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 195.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 3,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $451.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

