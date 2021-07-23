BASIC Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and $393,717.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00849106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

