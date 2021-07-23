Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $90.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

