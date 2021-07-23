BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%.

BayCom stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,894. BayCom has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

