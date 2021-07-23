BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Trading Up 0.2%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBTVF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

