Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $95.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.17.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,503. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,824 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

