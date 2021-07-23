Beazley’s (BEZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEZ. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 416.89 ($5.45).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 385.50 ($5.04) on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09.

In related news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

