Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.02. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

