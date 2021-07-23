Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €109.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €85.65 ($100.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

