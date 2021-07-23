Berenberg Bank Boosts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,180

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,525.25 ($46.06).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,506 ($45.81) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,005.75. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

