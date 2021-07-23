Berenberg Bank Increases Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 4,180

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,525.25 ($46.06).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 3,508 ($45.83) on Wednesday. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,005.75. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

