Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

