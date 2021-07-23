Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

